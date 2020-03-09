Man back from California is 1st coronavirus case near Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Officials in suburban Dallas say a man who recently traveled to California has received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus.
Collin County officials said in a statement that the Frisco man was in his late 30s and was in stable condition at home.
Meanwhile, Rice University in Houston has canceled in-person classes this week after a Rice employee tested positive for the virus last week.
A dozen cases have been previously identified around Houston, all of which have been related to travelers on a recent Egyptian cruise.
