Man banging skateboard at Dallas mall sends shoppers fleeing

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say panicked shoppers rushed out of Dallas mall on Memorial Day after a man banged a skateboard on the ground in the food court and made hand gestures as if he was shooting.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said police got a call at 1:27 p.m. Monday reporting an active shooter at NorthPark Center.
Police said the man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.
Garcia said the man did not have a gun.
Video taken inside the mall showed shoppers rushing for exits while an alarm blared.