TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been booked into the Taylor County Jail for the death of 53-year-old Jean Paul Zihalirwa in a fatal crash back in 2021.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

On June 2, 2021, 24-year-old Skylar Karnas attempted to turn left off of South 1st Street when he struck a Honda Odyssey. Two occupants were in the Honda, Zihalirwa and 40-year-old Mbirembano Mwamini. Zihalirwa was produced dead at the scene.

On June 8, 2023, Karnas was indicted for the death of Zihalirwa by the Taylor County District Clerk.

On July 3, Karnas was booked into the Taylor County Jail, where he remains on a $35,000 bond for second-degree manslaughter.