Man charged in Fort Hood soldier’s murder

Harker Heights, Texas — One man has been arrested for the murder of a Fort Hood soldier found in May.
Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was charged with murder and arrested on Aug. 5, after the body of 27-year-old Brandon Scott Rosecrans was discovered in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights on May 18.
An investigation into the murder revealed that Rosecrans and Olivares were traveling together in
the victim’s vehicle before Olivares discharged a firearm at Rosecrans, who was
removed from the vehicle and left in the area adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block of Fuller
Lane.
Rosecrans’s vehicle was later found burning the same night. The investigation into that incident is still ongoing.
