Man charged in Texas fatal crash that killed 2 boys won’t face death penalty

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty for a man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a van in northeast Texas, killing two young boys.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Blaise Salazar is charged with two counts of capital murder for the Jan. 13 crash that killed 3-year-old James Crowley and 7-year-old Riley Burgess.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Salazar intentionally crashed his truck into a van because he was angry with his girlfriend.

Salazar remains jailed on $5 million bond in Texarkana.

