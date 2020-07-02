Breaking News
Governor Greg Abbott orders Texans to wear face coverings in public in counties with more than 20 positive cases

Man charged with homicide in 2019 North Abilene shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to a Dec. 2019 murder.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 32-year-old Robert Avalos was arrested and charged with homicide on Thursday.

Avalos is accused of shooting 28-year-old Adam Perez, who was in a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2019.

Abilene detectives arrested Avalos at his job site in Pecos, Texas, according to APD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News