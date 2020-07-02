Man charged with homicide in 2019 North Abilene shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to a Dec. 2019 murder.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 32-year-old Robert Avalos was arrested and charged with homicide on Thursday.

Avalos is accused of shooting 28-year-old Adam Perez, who was in a home in the 1000 block of Cedar Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2019.

Abilene detectives arrested Avalos at his job site in Pecos, Texas, according to APD.