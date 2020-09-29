Man charged with rape after 13-year-old girl taken from Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met at a Nashville Walmart has been charged with rape.

A warrant states Metro police were notified Monday that a 13-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was located at an apartment belonging to Orlin Funez-Flores.

The girl told detectives she had been abducted and raped by several people she did not know, but she was able to escape and call Funez-Flores, who she identified as a friend, according to the paperwork.

Metro detectives said Funez-Flores eventually admitted to “picking the juvenile up” a few weeks prior at a Nashville Walmart, the location of which was not disclosed. Funez-Flores revealed he took the girl to his apartment, where he raped her, police said.

Funez-Flores was taken into custody Monday night and booked into the jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, as well as an unrelated domestic assault charge. His bond was set at $30,000.

The suspect’s booking photo was not immediately released by police, and no additional information was provided about the ongoing investigation.