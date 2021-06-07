Man charged with smuggling of persons after chase through Eastland Co.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Law enforcement agencies arrested five people in Eastland County Friday after a chase through Cisco and Ranger.

According to Cisco police, a call came in for a red Chrysler minivan that was driving erratically on Interstate 20.

Cisco police located the van and tried to execute a traffic stop when the chase ensued into the Ranger city limits.

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, Eastland Police Department, Ranger Police Department and DPS troopers joined the pursuit, which became a foot chase after the van crashed into a small tree near Tiffen Road in Ranger, police say.

A small manhunt located five individuals, although police say they believe there were two additional people who were never found.

Cisco police says four of the passengers in the vehicle were not U.S. citizens, and were arrested for evading arrest.

The driver, Juan Eminio Rubio, of Bernio, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony smuggling of persons, felony evading arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of controlled substances, and felony tampering with physical evidence.

All five individuals were taken to the Eastland County Jail.