ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has died after a crash on Interstate 20.

First responders were sent to the call at exit 307 on the interstate just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The driver of a blue pickup died after apparently crashing into a trailer being pulled by a semi that was parked in the gap between the interstate and the exit ramp.

Officials at the scene declined to provide further information.

