Man dies after motorcycle, car collide in west Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has died after a motorcycle and car crashed in Abilene on Monday.

Abilene police were called to the scene on Presidio Drive around 7:45 p.m. Monday where a white car and small motorcycle apparently collided, killing the motorcyclist.

APD says 29-year-old Andrew David Baker of Abilene died after disobeying a stop sign and crashing a 2007 Kawasaki dirt bike into a 1991 Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Laguna and Presidio Drives.

Baker was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Officers had the intersection of Presidio and Laguna Drives sectioned off as they investigated.

