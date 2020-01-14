Man dies after oilfield explosion near Noodle

NOODLE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man has died after a Sunday morning explosion in rural Jones County with oil and gas regulators investigating the cause of the blast.

Jorge Martinez was power-washing the heater of a battery-oil tank near FM 1812 in Noodle when an unknown factor caused a combustion, sending Martinez crashing into a nearby vehicle and burning 60 percent of his body.

The man was taken to Hendrick Medical Center then flown to a Lubbock hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jones County Sheriff Danny Jimenez said his office received word of the explosion around 10:15 a.m. and sent a deputy to the scene.

Although Sheriff Jimenez says he did not know Martinez, he sends his condolences to his family.

“I feel for his family, his coworkers,” said Sheriff Jimenez.

The Sheriff says Martinez’s body will undergo an autopsy and that the Texas Railroad Commission is investigating the blast.

We reached out to Sojourner Drilling who owns the affected oil-tank and they declined to comment.