Man dies in Eastland Co. crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Breckenridge man was killed in an automobile accident Friday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) 45-year-old Christopher Lawren Whitehead, of Breckenridge, was killed after his pickup hydroplaned on Interstate 20, crossed the median and hit an International truck and trailer.

The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Friday near mile marker 362 in Eastland County.

The driver of the International truck and trailer was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist hospital in Stephenville with serious injury, according to DPS.

A passenger in Whitehead’s pickup was taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

All three were wearing seat belts.