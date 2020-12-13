Man dies in north Abilene fire overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man died in a fire early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

Michael Czeto, 55, was identified as the victim. His body is now being transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 3:50 a.m., in the 4200 block of Caldwell Road. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a single family residential mobile home.

Fire officials said that because of fire conditions, an interior attack was not possible.

The fire resulted in heavy structural damage to the roof and floor and heavy equipment was requested in order to remove debris and search for the victim.

The investigation int the cause of the fire is ongoing. The estimated amount of damage was listed at $25,000.