LAKE BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A drowning at the Tamarack Mountain area of Lake Brownwood was confirmed by the Brown County Water Improvement District.

According to the newspaper, the victim is a man in his 40s, and the body was sent for an autopsy.

No additional information has been released.