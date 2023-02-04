EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3.

The male driver, in an attempt to flee from a Cisco police officer, drove into a median on I-20. The vehicle traveled across a median and an access road, running into the ditch where it flipped after hitting a fence and light pole.

29-year-old Jawuan Nalick Mullins, from Edinburg, was pronounced deceased by Dr. Robert Curtis about an hour after the incident. The 29-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, the road conditions were dry and clear. This incident was investigated by Trooper Adam Constancio from Eastland Highway Patrol and was assisted by two more troopers and the Cisco Police Department.