Man faces murder charge for forcing girlfriend at gunpoint to induce miscarriage, police say

(NBC) – A 23-year-old California man is facing a murder charge for allegedly forcing his pregnant girlfriend to ingest pills that would induce a miscarriage.

Jagmeet Sandhu was arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint until she took unknown pills, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Authorities began investigating after someone who claimed to be the unidentified woman’s family member reported the incident.

The woman then told the story to officers and confirmed she did have a miscarriage as a result. Detectives then searched “locations associated with Sandhu” and located evidence which corroborated her story, police said.

Inmate records show Sandhu is facing six felony charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Sandhu is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Sandhu was being held without bail on Thursday and it is unclear whether he has an attorney, according to Kern County jail records, and the sheriff’s office was unable to provide a mugshot.

