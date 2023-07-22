COKE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found dead after his truck was abandoned on Highway 158 between Robert Lee and Bronte.

The next of kin has been notified, and the man has been identified as Tommy Mitchell.

Courtesy of the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office

According to Deputy Sheriff Brandon Neal, officials believe he went missing around noon on Friday, July 14. Crews found his car with the keys and phone still inside.

From preliminary investigation, it appears that the vehicle had broken down. Mitchell had his dog with him, which officers believe jumped out of the vehicle. They believe Mitchell tried to catch his dog in a field but succumbed to medical issues and heat. No foul play is suspected.

Mitchell was found deceased on Saturday, July 22. The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office shared that the dog was found on Friday, July 21, and was reunited with family.

The Coke County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division, and Reagan County Sheriff’s Office aided in this investigation.