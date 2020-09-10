Man found dead in flooded field in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man was found dead in a flooded field in Jones County Thursday morning.

According to a news release issued by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), crews found the man Thursday morning after locating an abandoned car Wednesday night.

JCSO says they responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle that was found just off a roadway “in high level and rapid moving water,” on Wednesday.

Crews from the Anson Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and Anson EMS assisted JCSO and determined there was no one in the vehicle.

Due to the weather conditions and rapidly-moving, high level of water, the crews were instructed to return Thursday morning.

With the help of a citizen and their drone, JCSO located the man in a flooded field, where he was retrieved.

No information regarding the identity of the man has been released.

