ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A death investigation is underway at an Abilene hotel, after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC that a dead body was reported around 6:00 a.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites, located just off Interstate 20, in the 3500 block of West Lake Road.

Crews said they also found a woman in the hotel room, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The man and woman reportedly knew one another, but their identities cannot be confirmed to the public at this time.

Police say as the investigation continues, there is no danger to the public.