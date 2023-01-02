JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310.

Courtesy of Jones County Sheriff’s Office

On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide due to foul play being suspected. Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger and the Abilene Police Department are currently investigating and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.

If anyone has information, please contact Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 823-4605, Texas Ranger’s Office at (325) 795-4000 or Abilene Police Department Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.