ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A jury has found an Abilene man not guilty in the murder of a teenager in 2017, but guilty of aggravated robbery in the same incident.

D’Audre Hight-Ealy, 23, was found not guilty of murder Thursday night in connection to the death of 19-year-old Bronson Boyles in July 2017.

The jury did find Hight-Ealy guilty of aggravated robbery, however, and they will decide punishment for that conviction Friday morning starting at 9.