Man found with pounds of meth after Texas-to-Tennessee trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A parolee found with a large quantity of methamphetamine after a bus ride from Texas to Tennessee has been convicted of drug and weapons charges.

Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee say 42-year-old Corey Young was convicted Wednesday of possession of meth with intent to sell and a weapons charge.

Investigators say the Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident was wearing a red coat with gold glitter when organized crime officers boarded and searched a Megabus that had arrived at a Memphis bus station from Dallas in January.

Young left behind a carry-on bag containing four bags with 10 pounds of meth inside.