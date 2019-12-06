Man found with pounds of meth after Texas-to-Tennessee trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A parolee found with a large quantity of methamphetamine after a bus ride from Texas to Tennessee has been convicted of drug and weapons charges.
Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee say 42-year-old Corey Young was convicted Wednesday of possession of meth with intent to sell and a weapons charge.
Investigators say the Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident was wearing a red coat with gold glitter when organized crime officers boarded and searched a Megabus that had arrived at a Memphis bus station from Dallas in January.
Young left behind a carry-on bag containing four bags with 10 pounds of meth inside.
- Suspect at large after firing 8 shots into vehicle during road rage incident on I-20 in Callahan County, 1 injured
- Republicans, some advocates push for LGBTQ rights bill
- Texas woman fights to keep name from suit alleging sexual assault
- Prosecutors: Alaska dentist rode hoverboard while extracting tooth
- First Lady pays special holiday visit to Children’s National Hospital