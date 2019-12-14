Man gets 90 years for drug charges in ‘Nolan Co. Meth Meltdown’

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Coleman man has been sentenced to 90 years after pleading guilty to drug charges in Nolan County.

According to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), 35-year-old Zackary Dewayne McDonald received the sentence Friday pleaded guilty for his role in an organized crime ring dedicated to the sale of meth and heroin.

McDonald was arrested just six days after NCSO began an investigation into his activity in September 2016.

NCSO says McDonald admitted to bringing around 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Nolan County, at an estimated value of more than $200,000.

A total of 28 people were arrested as part of an investigation called “Nolan County Meth Meltdown,” 16 of which have already been adjudicated.

