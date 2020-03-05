Man gets jail for video of himself licking ice cream tub

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A 24-year-old man has drawn a 30-day jail term for posting a video of himself on social media removing an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning it to the freezer.
D’Adrien Anderson was also sentenced Wednesday to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which replaced all of its products in the freezer at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas.
Surveillance cameras show he finally took the ice cream from the freezer and bought it.
