Man has family history with the West Texas Fair and Rodeo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As workers assemble the rides for the West Texas Fair and Rodeo and inspections are finalized, Carnival Manager Alan Cockerham can’t help but remember when he began working for the industry.

“When I got out of college it just seemed like a good business to get into,” Cockerham says.

Cockerham has been in the fair industry for nearly 25 years, which is merely a fraction compared to his family.

“My parents were in the fair and festival business and so I just sort of followed them into the industry,” he says.

His family has nearly 80 years of fair and carnival experience.

“We’ve been part of this fair for decades, and to be able to host the fair and the carnival again in 2020 is very important to us,” Cockerham says.

And when COVID-19 struck, Cockerham says he was waiting for the day that business would return.

“The fair and carnival industry had to react to the pandemic just like everything else, and there was really just a complete shutdown,” he says.

Now that the West Texas Fair and Rodeo will be happening, he says he is ready to be back in business.

“This is a family business, so it’s important to our family to be able to come out and do what we’re doing, so we certainly appreciate it,” he says.

Cockerham wants the community to have fun at the fair while still prioritizing everyone’s safety.

The fair will be held Sept. 4-19.