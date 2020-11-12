Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Abilene apartment complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Courtyard Park Apartments in North Abilene for a shots fired call.

Officials at the scene say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and is not cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police say the suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

