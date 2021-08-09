Man in his 20s becomes Taylor Co.’s 420th COVID-19 death, more kids included in 73 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19, according to data from the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, who is reporting 73 new cases.

A total of 420 of the 16,865 total COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.49%.

Also among the 73 new cases are 16 children ages 0-19. There have been 69 children diagnosed with COVID-19 since July 30, accounting for 3.46% of the 1,994 cases in the age group since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Hendrick Health is reporting 79 hospitalizations in Taylor County, the most since Jan. 24, when there were 87.

Hospital officials say 90.53% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, while 93.94% of the ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.

There are currently 835 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which is the most since Feb. 22, when there were 880.

Daily case numbers were not reported for Saturday and Sunday, so it is unclear if the 73 new cases reported Monday includes numbers from the weekend.