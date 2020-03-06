Man in stable condition after being stabbed during domestic dispute in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed at a home in South Abilene Thursday night.

A large police presence responded to the call shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday near South 14th and Butternut, where a woman reportedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No identities have been released.

