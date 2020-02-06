Man indicted for injury to elderly after alleged argument over $3

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted a man Thursday for allegedly hitting an 86-year-old woman with her own cane.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Sebastien Ntahonkuliye was indicted on the third-degree felony charge Thursday stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Oct. 2019.

The document states an 86-year-old woman, who had a small laceration on her forehead, told police that Ntahonkuliye took her cane and hit her in the head with it during an argument over $3 that he owed her.

The victim told police that Ntahonkuliye also threatened to throw her cane away.