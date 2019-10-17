Man indicted for reportedly breaking good Samaritan’s jaw, stealing his truck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Jonathan Michael Warford was indicted on the charges stemming from a July incident that left a good Samaritan with a broken jaw.

The victim told police that he stopped to help Warford and a woman who were walking down Ambler near Walmart in early July. Warford told the victim he was from California and he’d lost his wallet, the documents state.

After telling Warford and the woman he would get them help from his church, the victim picked them up the next day and took them to church, then drove them to Merkel so they could get money from the woman’s dad, according to the documents.

As the victim dropped them off at North 10th and Cypress Street, the woman began accusing him of making sexual advances toward her, prompting Warford to punch the victim in the face, the documents state. Warford then took the victim to a northside convenience store, where he reportedly told the clerk that the victim was his uncle and had just been jumped and asked for gas money.

After driving to several additional locations asking for gas money, Warford drove to East Lake Road and told the victim to get out, threatening to harm his family if he reported the stolen truck, according to the documents.

The victim then walked back to a convenience store on Ambler and called the police before going to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken jaw the document states.