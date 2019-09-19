Man indicted for sexual assault after 2012 incident with teenage girl

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted a Colorado City man for sexual assault on Thursday.

Court documents state 55-year-old Michael Wayne Scott, of Colorado City, was indicted on three counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident in April of 2012.

The victim reported that when she was 15, Scott committed inappropriate sexual acts on her, according to the documents.

Scott later gave a written statement and reported that he did commit the inappropriate sexual acts on her in April 2012, the document states.

Scott was indicted on three counts of second-degree felony sexual assault.