Man indicted in cold case stabbing death of 11-year-old boy

HOUSTON (CNN) – It’s been more than 3 years since an 11-year-old boy was murdered in Houston.

Police say Josue Flores was stabbed 20 times as he was walking home from school.

Now, all these years later, someone has been charged in his case for the second time.

Less than a month after Josue’s murder, Andre Jackson was arrested, but the charges were dropped and he was let go.

Police said the evidence just didn’t point to him.

But Friday, police announced there was new evidence in the case.

They were able to use advanced DNA technology and they say it pointed them right back to Jackson.

“Today, a grand jury indicted Andre Jackson for the murder of Josue Flores. We were able to make a case to the grand jury that Jackson is in fact the murderer of Josue Flores,” Kim Ogg, Harris County DA said.

Jackson now faces a new murder charge.

He’ll be arraigned on Wednesday.