Man jailed, accused of sexually abusing young girl over 2-year period

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to court documents, Eric James Moreno is accused of inappropriately touching a girl from the time she was 8 until she was 10 years old.
The alleged incidents reportedly occurred from 2012-2014.
Moreno is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
