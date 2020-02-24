Man jailed, accused of sexually abusing young girl over 2-year period

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, Eric James Moreno is accused of inappropriately touching a girl from the time she was 8 until she was 10 years old.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred from 2012-2014.

Moreno is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

