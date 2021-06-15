Man jailed for Criminally Negligent Homicide of woman in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been jailed in connection to the death of a woman in Sweetwater from last weekend, according to police.

Sweetwater police said Gary Don Dunlap Sr. was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of Jessica McQueen.

Police said McQueen was found dead at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the home on a report of an unattended death.

Because of inconsistencies found at the scene and witness accounts, an extensive investigation was launched, police said.

An autopsy was conducted in Lubboock and on Tuesday morning following further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Dunlap.

Police said more charges are possible in this case as the investigation continues.

Specific information about who McQueen was not immediately released.

Dunlap remains in the Nolan County Jail. No bond has been set.