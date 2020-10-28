Man killed in Lubbock small plane crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The pilot killed when the small plane he was flying crashed into a Lubbock alley Monday has been identified as an East Texas man.

A Lubbock Fire-Rescue spokesman identified the man as 59-year-old Donald Eakin of Hallsville, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna Centurion out of Belen, New Mexico, crashed about 4 p.m. Monday while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Fire Lt. Philip Grandon says the burning wreckage slid from the alley through a fence and into a back yard.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating to learn the cause.