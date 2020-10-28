Man killed in Lubbock small plane crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The pilot killed when the small plane he was flying crashed into a Lubbock alley Monday has been identified as an East Texas man.
A Lubbock Fire-Rescue spokesman identified the man as 59-year-old Donald Eakin of Hallsville, Texas.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna Centurion out of Belen, New Mexico, crashed about 4 p.m. Monday while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
Fire Lt. Philip Grandon says the burning wreckage slid from the alley through a fence and into a back yard.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating to learn the cause.
- Is it already too late to mail in your 2020 Election ballot?
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- Dr. Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine won’t be available until January, warns U.S. is ‘not in a good place’ as cases spike
- Abilene man has child sex charges dropped after alleged victim recants, moves out of state
- Mujer crea un Baby Yoda con calabaza de 451 libras