Man leads Brown Co. deputies on 65-mile chase before stopping at home

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested a man Wednesday night after he led them on a long chase.

According to a BCSO arrest report, a deputy spotted 54-year-old Reid Darwin Phelps, Jr., who had an active warrant out for his arrest, at a stop sign on FM 2492/Highway 279 just before 8:30 Wednesday evening.

As the deputy tried to pull Phelps over, he tried to get away, leading BCSO on a 65-mile-long pursuit that lasted approximately 40 minutes, the report states.

According to the report, Phelps eventually stopped at his home, where he was detained and a search of his car found 2.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Phelps was arrested for the warrant, as well as evading with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies.