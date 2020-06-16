Man murdered in Texas pinned with 1991 cold case killing

In this undated photo made available by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lynn Bradley is identified as the man who murdered a teen age girl in 1991. Officials say they solved the murder of 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, NY. Bradley was murdered a year later in Texas at age 31. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they’ve solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine’s Day in the Florida Keys.

The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31.

Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect.

The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.”

Kirkum was never reported missing.

Both her parents are now dead.