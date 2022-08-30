ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 37-year-old Kinji Johnson was named one of seven most wanted by the Abilene Police Department (APD) weeks ago, on a warrant for Aggravated Assault. He was finally located walking down the wrong side of a North Abilene Street last Friday.

Johnson had a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest, but it looks like nobody will get that sum.

Wanted for an outstanding warrant on an Aggravated Assault charge from July, an APD officer reportedly saw Johnson walking on the wrong side of the street in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Street on Friday, August 26. The officer was then able to identify and confirm with dispatch that he was wanted by the city.

The Aggravated Assault charge was for Family Violence in July at a Super 8 Motel in Abilene. According to that arrest report, a victim told police Johnson punched her in her face and committed other acts of violence or disrespect, but police reported not seeing any marks on her.

Last Friday, Kinji Johnson was once again booked into the Taylor County Jail with a $5,000 bond.