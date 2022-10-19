COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the Colorado City Record in a Facebook post, a man was stopped in Howard County driving a stolen vehicle but has not been apprehended.

On October 18, this man was stopped in Howard County, but wrecked the vehicle and ran from law enforcement during a chase.

This man was spotted around FM 670 west of Westbrook as well, and was believed to be spotted today (October 19) hiding under a mobile home on County Road 305, south of I-20. He was driving a car stolen out of Crockett County at the time of a traffic stop.

Patrick Toombs, Mitchell County Sheriff, said law enforcement believes this man may be somewhere in the area south of I-20, east of 1229, west of 309 and north of 307. The man was last seen wearing a blue toboggan, white shirt, black jacket and blue jeans. He is believed to be an undocumented Hispanic male with dark complexion.

Local law enforcement, Department of Public Safety, Game Wardens and members of Colorado City Police Department are still looking for this man at this time. If anyone sees a man matching this description, they are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the area are asked to make sure their vehicles are locked with no keys or valuables inside.