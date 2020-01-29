Man shot and killed in Abilene’s first homicide of 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now investigating the first homicide of 2020.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. A police spokesman only identified the victim as being Hispanic.

Any information as to suspects was not yet available.

According to police, they first received a call at about 11 p.m., Tuesday, reporting a possible gunshot wound at Little Elm Condominiums in the 600 block of Ruidosa Street, in west Abilene.

When police arrived, they found a man shot once. He was pronounced dead.

As of 12:30 a.m., police were still canvassing the area and investigating.

