Man shot and killed in Abilene’s first homicide of 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are now investigating the first homicide of 2020.
The victim’s name has not yet been released. A police spokesman only identified the victim as being Hispanic.
Any information as to suspects was not yet available.
According to police, they first received a call at about 11 p.m., Tuesday, reporting a possible gunshot wound at Little Elm Condominiums in the 600 block of Ruidosa Street, in west Abilene.
When police arrived, they found a man shot once. He was pronounced dead.
As of 12:30 a.m., police were still canvassing the area and investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.