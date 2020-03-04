Man shot in shin after robbery attack caught on camera

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN Newsource) — A shocking armed robbery attempt was caught on camera at a gas station in Houston.

A man was shot at after trying to wrestle the gun away from two men.

Eduardo Flores showed police his bullet wound at the Shell gas station on South Gessner moments after he was attacked by two men.

“The other guy got out and he also had a gun, and when I looked up I saw the two men and I took off running and then they shot me,” Flores says.

Flores said he was pumping gas when a man put a gun in his face and told him he was going to kill him.

That’s when Flores says as he tried to wrestle the gun from the suspect’s hands, another man with another gun jumped out of a car and pointed it at him.

Flores took off running, and that’s when he was shot in the shin.

“He didn’t ask for my truck keys, he didn’t ask for money, he just said he was going to kill me,” Flores says.

He did not go to the hospital because he was grazed by the bullet.

Houston police say they are looking for three suspects who were last seen in a white car.