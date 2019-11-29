Man stabbed outside Abilene bar; 20+ officers respond

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of stabbing another man outside a bar early Friday morning has been arrested, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Merced Harris, 22, was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Police were called to the Longbranch Saloon and Grill, in the 3500 block of North 6th St., at around 1:45 a.m. A massive police presence then ensued. KTAB/KRBC crews counted more than 20 police units at the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, police said multiple bar patrons started fighting outside.

During the fight, Harris was accused of stabbing a man multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, including a stab wound to the neck area.

Several witnesses were taken to the Police Department for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.