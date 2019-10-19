Man strikes out during baby baseball gender reveal

(FOX NEWS) —A baseball themed gender reveal going viral after the dad-to-be strikes out, not once, not twice but several times!

The funny moment happening in California this past weekend.

Video shows how the expectant dad tries hard to hit a home run.

Instead, to the delight of his family he keeps striking out.

Finally he gives up and throws the baseball in the air himself and still misses the swing!

It works out in the end. The ball explodes as it hits the ground.

Blue powder and confetti revealing the baby is a boy.

Video was shared by the dad-to-be’s cousin-in-law.

He captioned it “best-slash-worst gender reveal of all time.”

