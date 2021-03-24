Man taken into custody after standoff in Loraine that caused hourslong traffic delay on I-20

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Tom Green County man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties that caused an hourslong traffic jam on Interstate 20 Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs says 57-year-old Ray Allen Dove was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. in Loraine after an ordeal that began before noon in Tom Green County.

Dove reportedly fired a gun at two family members in Tom Green County shortly before noon, then fled deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies in Coke County picked up the pursuit, chasing him into Mitchell County, with multiple law enforcement agencies now involved.

Sheriff Toombs says two spike strips were laid down close together in an attempt to stop Dove’s vehicle, but he drove around them into the bar ditch, nearly striking a DPS vehicle.

After entering and exiting Interstate 20 several times, Dove got back on the interstate until stopping at mile marker 277. Toombs says they are currently unsure of why he stopped.

An armored vehicle from the Odessa PD SWAT team arrived and fired a bean bag gun to break the glass of Dove’s vehicle before firing a pepper ball into the car and apprehending the suspect, Sheriff Toombs says.

Dove faces two charges of aggravated assault with a weapon. Bonds of $500,000 have been requested for each count, and will likely face an additional count of evading arrest.