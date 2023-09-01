ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was sentenced to 45 days in jail and five years of probation by the 350th district court for impersonating a public servant.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

On April 8, 2023, an Abilene police officer responded to the area of South 15th Street and Chestnut Street for a call regarding an individual displaying red and blue lights on a Chevrolet Impala.

The officer made contact with the victim, who shared that he was walking northbound on Sycamore Street when the driver of the Impala pulled up to him, flashing the lights. Jose Cardona got out of the vehicle and identified himself as police. The victim fled on foot, and the officer met with Cardona.

Cardona told the officer multiple stories about what happened before pointing to a house and stating that he was there to collect some of his belongings. The officer asked him to activate the lights on his vehicle and saw red and blue flashing lights in the rear windshield.

Cardona stated that he was ‘trying to help’ the officer.

He was arrested and then released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond on April 9, 2023. Cardona was sentenced to five years of probation and 45 days in jail on September 1, 2023.