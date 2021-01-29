Man walking dog drops leash while running from police, dog leads officers to suspect’s location in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police arrested a man Friday evening after a brief chase, thanks to a little help from a dog the suspect was walking.

Police were at North 18th and Lillius around 5 p.m. Friday searching for a suspect wanted on a warrant when they saw a man who resembled the suspect out walking a dog.

Officers stopped to talk with the man, and after determining he had a warrant, the suspect took off running, police at the scene say.

While the man was running from police, he let go of the dog’s leash and was able to put some distance between himself and the pursuing officers.

Police continued looking for the suspect when they noticed the dog sitting on the front porch of a nearby home. After police surrounded the home, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity and the charges on his warrant are currently unknown.