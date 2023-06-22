TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department arrested a man who fled from police just before the storms Wednesday night.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

Around 10:00 p.m. June 21, officers attempted to stop Dawson Stille for a traffic offense. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the suspect fled and, “thought if he made it home, he would be safe at home base.”

Stille was arrested for fleeing a police officer, interfering with public duties, and driving on a suspended license with no motor vehicle insurance. He remains in the Tayor County Jail with $7,500 total in bonds.