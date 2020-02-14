Man who had been returned to Mexico twice arrested in Taylor Co. on firearm, drug charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a man on several charges after a traffic stop Thursday.

TCSO says deputies stopped a late-model Chevrolet pickup in the 1300 block of Chestnut for driving with an expired registration.

The driver was 30-year-old Jesus Salazar-Rivera, who was taken into custody for possession of a prohibited weapon (sawed-off shotgun), delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and immigration.

TCSO says Salazar-Rivera has been stopped and returned to Mexico twice before Thursday’s arrest, and is being held without bond.

Salazar-Rivera could also be facing federal drug and firearm charges, according to TCSO.

