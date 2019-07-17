Man, woman killed in shootout with Texas deputy

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — A man and woman were shot dead in a shootout with a sheriff’s deputy outside a home south of Houston.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The deputy tried to stop a car in which the two were riding on Texas 288 Business just north of Richwood, 47 miles (75 kilometers) south of Houston.

A sheriff’s statement says the car failed to stop. Instead, it turned onto County Road 687 and pulled into the residential driveway. When the deputy was stepping from his patrol car, someone inside the suspect car opened fire on him, striking the patrol car. The deputy returned fire, killing 36-year-old Brandon Ray Stansel and 40-year-old Kelly Danielle Brumley.

The deputy, who wasn’t identified, was treated for minor injuries.

