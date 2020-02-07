Maned Wolf triplets born at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — ​A warm day in January brought the arrival of three new maned wolf pups to the Abilene Zoo.

Cristiano and Sofia welcomed one boy and two girls in their second litter since arriving at the zoo.

The pups received their first neonatal exam this week by Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle and are doing well.

“All three pups are very alert and the girls’ eyes are already open. Sofia is a wonderful mother and is taking great care of the little ones,” stated Carle. “They have a vaccine protocol similar to house dogs and the veterinary team will start that process with the pups soon.”

The mother often hides the young in various spots around the exhibit, but as they grow you might catch a glimpse of the little trio nursing or toddling around.

Adult maned wolves have thick red coats, and tall, white-tipped ears similar to a fox, but with very long slender black legs.

Maned wolf pups are solid black, gaining their color as they age.

Native to South America, these omnivorous animals eat fruits, vegetables, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians as well as birds and insects.

The Maned Wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus) is the largest canid of South America.

Its markings resemble those of foxes, but it is not a fox, nor is it a wolf, as it is not closely related to other canids.

It is the only species in the genus Chrysocyon (meaning “golden dog”).